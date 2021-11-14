Jeff Brohm Says Purdue “Lucky” To Hold Ohio State To 59 Points On Saturday Afternoon

The Buckeyes scored on their first eight possessions of the game, including seven touchdowns.

Even with a pair of top-five upsets on his resume this season, the signature victory of Jeff Brohm’s tenure at Purdue is undoubtedly the 49-20 win over Ohio State in 2018.

The Boilermakers outschemed and outcoached the Buckeyes that evening in what was ultimately the final loss of former head coach Urban Meyer’s college career.

Saturday’s game in Columbus was a much different story, however, as Ohio State tied a season-high with 624 yards of total offense in a 59-31 victory that was lopsided early.

“That’s a really good football team we played,” Brohm during his postgame press conference. “They were hitting on all cylinders today. That’s a playoff-caliber team. We tried to do our best to give them a game, but they outplayed us, outmanned us and beat us in every category.

“I give them a lot of credit – their players and their coaches. They’re a very good football team and they put it to us.”

As mentioned, the Boilermakers knocked off No. 2 Iowa on Oct. 16 and No. 3 Michigan State last weekend behind a high-powered offense of their own. But without the ability to get defensive stops, it didn’t really matter that quarterback Aidan O’Connell threw for 390 yards and four touchdowns against the Buckeyes.

“That’s the standard of high-caliber football,” Brohm said. “Everyone knows Ohio State has a ton of talent. You look at that offense, the line is sensational, their quarterback is really good, they have skill guys all across the board.

“If they want to pass every play, they can. If they want to run every play, the could and go down and score. Defensively? We made some things happen and we hung in there, but I think that’s just a really, really good football team. I know they have some things they’d like to shore up, but they have a chance to win it all.

“Like I said, I give them a ton of credit. They definitely came ready to play, they executed at a high level and got it to their playmakers seemingly whenever they wanted. We were lucky to hold them to 59.”

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

WR Garrett Wilson Reignites Ohio State’s Offense In Return From Injury

ESPN College GameDay Coming To Columbus For Ohio State-Michigan State

Biggest Takeaways From Ohio State's Annihilation of Purdue

Instant Analysis: Ohio State Destroys Purdue In Offensive Explosion

2023 Pickerington (Ohio) Central Safety Sonny Styles Commits To Ohio State

Building The Buckeyes Discusses Padilla, Styles, Montgomery, Siereveld And More

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!