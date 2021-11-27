Jim Harbaugh Takes Shot At Ryan Day After Michigan Beats Ohio State

Harbaugh made a veiled reference to how Day took over for former head coach Urban Meyer.

After beating Ohio State for the first time in his coaching career, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh used his postgame press conference as an opportunity to take a shot at his counterpart, Ryan Day.

“Sometimes people that are standing on third base think they hit a triple, but they didn't,” Harbaugh said after the Wolverines’ 42-27 win over the Buckeyes.

That, of course, is a reference to Day taking over for former head coach Urban Meyer following the 2018 season.

Meyer went 7-0 against Michigan as Ohio State’s head coach, while Day just fell to 1-1 after the 2020 meeting was cancelled due to a coronavirus outbreak within the Wolverines’ program.

With the win, Harbaugh improved to 1-5 against the Buckeyes during his time in Ann Arbor.

