Ohio State was back on the practice field on Tuesday morning for the fifth of 25 practices leading up to the season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3.

After practice, new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, fifth-year senior linebackers Teradja Mitchell and Palaie Gaoteote, redshirt juniors Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers and junior Cody Simon met with the media to discuss a wide variety of topics.

That includes Mitchell’s decision to return for his extra year, Gaoteote’s eligibility issue upon his transfer from USC last summer, Eichenberg’s record-setting Rose Bowl performance, Chambers’ first year at linebacker after switching from running back and more.

Check out those interviews below, while other position units will be added to our YouTube page throughout the fall. The media will be allowed to watch the first four periods of practice on Thursday, with head coach Ryan Day’s second availability of camp to follow.

