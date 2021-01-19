Jonathon Cooper Officially Declares for NFL Draft

The fifth-year senior and leader on the defense has formally announced that he will enter the NFL Draft.

The Buckeyes will miss their vocal leader on the defense as fifth-year senior and team captain Jonathon Cooper has officially declared for the NFL Draft.

Cooper’s career didn’t turn out exactly how he imagined it, especially after missing a majority of his senior season in 2019 with an ankle injury. Still, he wouldn’t have traded his Buckeye career for anything.

“To Ohio State, If I would have known that all the struggles and challenges I’ve been through in my career at Ohio State would I have still came? The answer is YES,” Cooper said in his tweet where he declared for the draft. “Even with everything that’s gone on in my career and even not ending it the way I wanted, I wouldn’t take back everything I’ve fought through and learned throughout the way.”

In his fifth year and getting to don the “Block 0” jersey, Cooper amassed 20 tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss, 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble. He leaves with 76 career tackles and 10 career sacks to go with two All-Big Ten selections (honorable mention in 2018 and third team in 2020) and a 2020 second-team American Football Coaches Association All-American honor.

