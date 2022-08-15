Hear From Kevin Wilson, Tight Ends Following Ohio State's 10th Practice Of Fall Camp

Ohio State is quickly approaching the midway point of fall camp, as the Buckeyes on Monday conducted the 10th of 25 practices leading up to the season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3.

After practice, offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson, sixth-year senior Mitch Rossi, redshirt junior Cade Stover, junior Gee Scott, redshirt sophomore Joe Royer, redshirt freshman Sam Hart and freshman Bennett Christian met with the media to discuss a wide variety of topics.

That includes Wilson’s expectations for the unit, Rossi’s decision to return for an extra year of eligibility, Stover’s captaincy, Scott’s offseason weight gain, Royer’s hair care, Hart’s redshirt season and Christian’s learning curve after enrolling early.

You can check out those interviews below, while other position units will continue to be added to our YouTube page throughout the fall. Defensive line coach Larry Johnson and select defensive linemen will be made available to the media following Tuesday’s practice, meanwhile.

