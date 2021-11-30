Ohio State K Noah Ruggles Named Second-Team All-Big Ten

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka also earned honorable mention accolades for his impact on special teams.

Despite being in the running for the the Lou Groza Award for the nation’s best kicker, Ohio State fifth-year senior Noah Ruggles was named just second-team All-Big Ten by the conference’s coaches and media on Tuesday afternoon.

Ruggles, who joined the Buckeyes this offseason as a graduate transfer from North Carolina, has made 18-of-19 field goals and all 68 extra point attempts this fall. That includes a season-long 46-yarder in a nine-point win at Nebraska.

“Every kick’s the same to me,” Ruggles said after that game. “Even in those pressure situations, I try to just make it seem like any other kick. I think that’s why it works.”

Additionally, true freshman wide receiver Emeka Egbuka garnered honorable mention honors from the coaches and media for his impact on special teams. He returned 13 kicks for 417 yards this season, including a season-long 67 yarder in the win over Maryland in early October.

