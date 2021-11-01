Ohio State vs. Purdue Kickoff Time Will Be Announced on November 7

The Ohio State Buckeyes have won six consecutive games and continue to control the Big Ten, despite having several meaningful games still in front of them. Controlling your own destiny is all you can ask for in the league as November football arrives.

While the Buckeyes will be on the road this weekend at Nebraska, the team returns home the following week to face a Purdue team that it hasn’t seen since that dreadful October night in 2018 when the Buckeyes lost in West Lafayette.

Ohio State announced today that kickoff for that game will not be decided until Sunday, November 7. The college football broadcast networks have decided to exercise a 6-day window in deciding which games to televise and when those games will kick off. Ohio State Director of Athletic Communications Jerry Emig says we do know for sure that this will NOT be a night game.

The Buckeyes have already played night games in 2021 against Minnesota, Akron, Indiana and Penn State. This weekend’s kickoff from Lincoln, Nebraska is scheduled for 12 pm Eastern, 11 am Central.

