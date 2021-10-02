Ohio State Senior LB Palaie Gaoteote Unavailable Against Rutgers

The USC transfer was listed as a game-time decision on the pregame status report.

After initially being ruled a game-time decision, Ohio State senior linebacker Palaie Gaoteote will not play on Saturday against Rutgers. The Buckeyes did not give a reason for his absence, but he was not in pads as the team took the field for pregame warmups.

The 6-foot-2 and 240-pound Gaoteote transferred from USC this summer and was deemed eligible by the NCAA ahead of Ohio State’s home loss to Oregon. He’s recorded two tackles in three games, with the staff easing him into playing time.

With Gaoteote sidelined, the Buckeyes only have senior Teradja Mitchell, redshirt sophomores Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg and sophomore Cody Simon at the linebacker position.

The depth of the unit took a hit with senior Dallas Gant entering the transfer portal last week and senior K’Vaughan Pope being dismissed after his outburst on the sideline during the win over Akron.

Additionally, redshirt freshman Mitchell Melton is dealing with an undisclosed injury and true freshman Reid Carrico did not make the travel roster.

