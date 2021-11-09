Major Takeaways from Ryan Day's Press Conference Previewing Purdue

Here are the highlights from Ohio State's coach addressing the media before the Buckeyes host the Boilermakers this weekend.

Here are a few of the major takeaways from Ryan Day's press conference on Tuesday afternoon as the team is preparing to host Purdue this weekend:

Ohio State starting quarterback C.J. Stroud solidified himself as "the guy" several weeks ago and it appears Kyle McCord pretty clearly became the No. 2 quarterback on the roster. But Jack Miller had seen some playing time and Quinn Ewers early-enrolled and certainly has aspirations of playing for the Buckeyes.

The latest news on Miller's suspension is that it remains in effect until the Buckeyes can gather more information from last week's OVI incident. Meanwhile, with Miller essentially not on the team for the time being, Ryan Day said Quinn Ewers is getting some additional work. Day said he's been noticeably more comfortable since the bye week and looks like he's learning the offense at a better rate.

Garrett Wilson Practicing Today, Expected To Play

Ohio State star wide receiver Garrett Wilson surprisingly showed up as "unavailable" on the Buckeyes' game day status report before the team played Nebraska last weekend. Wilson was dealing with an unspecified injury, but he tweeted during last weekend's game that he was okay and he wouldn't be out long.

Ryan Day told the media on Tuesday that Wilson would be back at practice this afternoon and he is expected to play against Purdue this weekend.

Rankings Don't Matter

Tuesday night's College Football Playoff Rankings will be announced at 9 p.m. on ESPN and the consensus is that the Buckeyes would jump into the top four after Michigan State lost last weekend. But Ryan Day said he's not giving the current rankings any of his time and attention.

"It doesn't matter how it looks right now, we just gotta win," Day said. "We have to win these games. Here's another example of a team (Purdue) that beat Iowa and Michigan State last week, top 10 defense in the country and ... they're playing for a chance to go to Indy. They have very good players, very good scheme."

Day acknowledged that its good for the sport to have the ranking announcements and it drums up interest and conversation among fans, but he said the only thing they are concerned with is winning this weekend's game and hoping that it will be good enough to be in the top four at the end of the season.

"It doesn't matter, what matters right now is that we continue to win ... last week didn't matter and it will be the same thing next week.

"College football might be the only sport in the world where it could matter how you win ... we can't get caught up in that, that's how you lose games ... if we have to apologize for winning by only nine points, on the road at Nebraska against a really good team, I guess that's a good problem to have."

Staying On Schedule

While Ohio State's offense has had a few frustrating moments the last couple weeks, they've largely done a good job of not falling behind the chains. First downs have been mostly kind to the Buckeyes this year. But that has to be the case moving forward if they're going to minimize stressful moments.

"Penalties are getting us out of whack, or a negative run (which we define as zero yards or worse) ... we have to avoid those things ... we can do a better job of execution and communication ... one guy could be a little bit off here or there ... most of those plays are so close to being big plays."

Purdue's Defense Playing Well

The Boilermakers have beaten two top-5 opponents this year because their defense has been terrific. They are 26th in total defense, but they've been particularly good against the pass this year, allowing only 185 yards per game through the air.

"Their front seven is great, George Karlaftis is one of the best defensive ends in the country, he's really strong," Day said.

Purdue has recorded 11 interceptions this year and surrendered just seven passing touchdowns, allowing just 18.4 points per game.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba's Selflessness

Ohio State's offense has so many weapons and have often frustrated opponents because they've found different ways to beat defenses. While Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jeremy Ruckert and TreVeyon Henderson often get a lot of attention, it was sophomore Jaxon Smith-Njigba that really stole the show last weekend in his record-setting performance.

When Smith-Njigba spoke to the media postgame, he hardly wanted to talk about himself and the record he had just broken.

"What a tribute to who he is," Day said of Jaxon. "You never heard a word out of Jaxon when he wasn't getting the ball as often earlier this year ... that's a huge part of being a winning team ... the only way to be a great team is to be unselfish."

