Noah Ruggles Puts Buckeyes On His Back, Sets New Team Record

Ohio State's kicker is in the middle of an incredible stretch and he's kept the Buckeyes alive in their College Football Playoff chase.

Especially over the last two decades of Ohio State football, during which the Buckeyes have regularly rewritten the record books, it hasn't happened many times that the kicker takes center stage ... or even talks to the media.

But for the second week in a row, Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles has stood at the podium after a Buckeye win because ... well frankly, he was the hero.

After another remarkably consistent performance, Noah Ruggles has now made 24 consecutive field goals inside of the 50, with four made field goals today against the Cornhuskers (from 26, a season’s-best 46 in the third and again in the fourth, and a 35-yarder). Ruggles, who is now 15-for-15 on the season, is the first Ohio State kicker to kick at least four fields in back-to-back games. He also had four last week in the win over Penn State.

The video at the top of the page is Ruggles' game-sealing kick that put the Buckeyes up nine points with about 90 seconds to play. Why has he been able to perform so well in the clutch?

“Every kick’s the same to me,” Ruggles said. “Even in those pressure situations, I try to just make it seem like any other kick, and I think that’s why it works.”

Head coach Ryan Day has spoken time and time again this year about needing every guy on his roster to be ready to perform when their number is called. The Buckeyes are still trying to build depth and largely have a young team, one that hasn't played in many tough road environments quite yet. That's why Day was so appreciative of Ruggles efforts this afternoon.

“He’s become a weapon for us. And that’s huge,” Day said. “You have to have that in big games when it gets tight. You’d like to sit here and think you’re gonna blow out every team. It doesn’t work that way. These teams are too good. And so every point counts, every possession counts and to get three points is huge, especially when your defense is playing well like they did today.”

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:



Instant Analysis: Ohio State Survives Toughest Road Environment Of The Year At Nebraska

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Sets School Single-Game Receptions Record

Offensive Observations From Ohio State's 26-17 Win Over Nebraska

Defensive Observations From Ohio State's 26-17 Win Over Nebraska

Ohio State Survives Road Trip To Nebraska

Ohio State QB Jack Miller Suspended From Team Following Arrest For OVI

-----



Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!



Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!