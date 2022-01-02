Ohio State's Noah Ruggles Hits Game-Winning Field Goal In Rose Bowl Against Utah

The graduate transfer kicker gave the Buckeyes a three-point lead with just nine seconds remaining.

Fifth-year senior kicker Noah Ruggles converted a 19-yard field goal with nine seconds remaining in the fourth quarters secure Ohio State's 48-45 win over Utah in the 108th Rose Bowl Game on Saturday evening.

Ruggles – who joined the program this offseason as a graduate transfer from North Carolina – was 2-for-2 on the day, including a 31-yarder that cut the Utes’ lead to seven points late in the third quarter.

It was the second game-winning kick of Ruggles’ career, as he hit a 40-yarder in the Tar Heels’ win over Duke in 2019. The stakes were much higher in this game, though, as that came with seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Ruggles covered 20-of-21 field field goals and all 74 of his extra point attempts this season. He was a finalist for the Lou Groza Award and named a first-team All-American by ESPN.

