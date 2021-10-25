    • October 25, 2021
    Ohio State’s Nov. 6 Game At Nebraska To Kick Off At 12, 3:30 Or 4 P.M.

    The three previous meetings between the Buckeyes and Cornhuskers in Lincoln were night games.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    College football’s broadcasting networks are using their six-day window to determine kickoff times for Nov. 6 games in the Big Ten, which means kickoff time for Ohio State’s trip to Nebraska won't be determined until early next week.

    That said, a team spokesman told BuckeyesNow that the Buckeyes and Cornhuskers could kick off at 12, 3:30 or 4 p.m. on ABC, ESPN, FOX or FS1. It won’t be a night game, though, unlike the program’s first three trips to Lincoln in 2011, 2017 and 2019.

    Nebraska is 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the Big Ten this season. The Cornhuskers host Purdue this coming weekend.

    Ohio State, meanwhile, is 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the conference. The Buckeyes host No. 20 Penn State on Saturday, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

    Ohio State is 8-1 all time against Nebraska, including 2-1 in Lincoln. The lone loss came in the Cornhuskers’ first year in the Big Ten in 2011.

