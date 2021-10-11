Ohio State’s Oct. 23 Game At Indiana Set For 7:30 P.M. Kickoff On ABC

The Buckeyes return to action following their open week with a night game against the Hoosiers.

The Big Ten announced on Monday that Ohio State’s game at Indiana on Oct. 23 will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

This marks the third night game of the season for the Buckeyes, including wins at Minnesota on Sept. 2 and Akron on Sept. 25.

The Hoosiers are 2-3 this season, with losses at Iowa and Penn State and at home against Cincinnati.

Indiana hosts No. 10 Michigan State this weekend, while Ohio State enters its open week at 5-1 on the season.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player, Freshman Of Week

What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Blowout Win Over Maryland

Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields Throws First Career NFL Touchdown Pass

Ohio States Moves Up To No. 6 In AP Poll, Coaches Poll

Photos From Ohio State's 66-17 Win Over Maryland On Saturday Afternoon

Ohio State DC Kerry Coombs Receives Game Ball After Win Over Maryland

-----



Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!