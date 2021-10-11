    • October 11, 2021
    Ohio State’s Oct. 23 Game At Indiana Set For 7:30 P.M. Kickoff On ABC

    The Buckeyes return to action following their open week with a night game against the Hoosiers.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The Big Ten announced on Monday that Ohio State’s game at Indiana on Oct. 23 will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

    This marks the third night game of the season for the Buckeyes, including wins at Minnesota on Sept. 2 and Akron on Sept. 25.

    The Hoosiers are 2-3 this season, with losses at Iowa and Penn State and at home against Cincinnati.

    Indiana hosts No. 10 Michigan State this weekend, while Ohio State enters its open week at 5-1 on the season.

