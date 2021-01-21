Peter Werner Declares for NFL Draft

NFL Draft declarations are still trickling in but this time from seniors who had a little more difficult decision to make: go pro or return for an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ohio State’s senior all-conference linebacker Pete Werner has made his decision to forgo the extra eligibility for the NFL Draft. While Werner’s departure was expected, Ohio State will certainly miss his versatility to cover the run or drop back into pass coverage.

“It’s crazy, but the thing I will miss the most apart from the four conference championships, prestigious bowl victories, three pairs of gold pants and visits to amazing places all over the country is just hanging and working out with the great group of guys I will forever call my brothers,” Werner said in his social media post announcing the decision. “I am looking forward to the next challenge and am excited to announce that I am officially declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft.”

Werner had an exceptional 2020 season, despite the shortened schedule, as he led the team with 54 tackles and also totaled 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack and two forced fumbles and was named first-team All-Big Ten as a result. His 54 tackles almost matched his career high of 64 tackles from 2019, in which he played 14 games.

