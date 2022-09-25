Skip to main content

Photos From Ohio State's 52-21 Win Over Wisconsin

Nearly 100 of our favorite shots from Saturday's matchup between the Buckeyes and Badgers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Although he was missing junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 281 yards and five touchdowns as Ohio State blew out Wisconsin, 52-21, in the Big Ten opener on Saturday night.

That includes two touchdown passes apiece to sophomore wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and redshirt junior tight end Cade Stover and one to junior wide receiver Julian Fleming, though he also threw his first interception of the season.

The Buckeyes, who scored on their first four drives, were balanced on offense, as running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams rushed for 121 and 101 yards, respectively. Williams also added two scores on the ground.

Defensively, Ohio State was led by redshirt junior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, who recorded a game-high 14 tackles, as well as two tackles for loss. Fifth-year senior safety Tanner McCalister also added an interception on the Badgers’ first offensive possession.

That said, check out nearly 100 photos from Ohio State’s win over Wisconsin below:

1. C.J. Stroud
2. Jack Sawyer
3. Kourt Williams
4. Jakob James
5. Gee Scott
6. Julian Fleming
7. Larry Johnson
8. Reid Carrico
9. Donovan Jackson
10. Tegra Tshabola
11. DeaMonte Trayanum
12. Jim Knowles
13. Kyle McCord
14. J.T. Tuimoloau
15. Palaie Gaoteote
16. Tim Walton
18. Quinn Barham
19. Niko Palazeti
17. TreVeyon Henderson
20. Ohio State Helmet
21. Ohio State Helmet
22. Keon Keeley
23. Jim Knowles
24. Ryan Day
25. Xavier Johnson
26. Brian Hartline
27. TreVeyon Henderson
28. Miyan Williams
29. C.J. Stroud
30. C.J. Stroud
31. Tanner McCalister
32. Tanner McCalister
33. Tanner McCalister
34. Paris Johnson
35. Donovan Jackson
36. Cade Stover
37. Cade Stover
39. Paris Johnson and Zen Michalski
40. Jayden Ballard
41. Tommy Eichenberg
42. Tommy Eichenberg
43. Jyaire Brown
44. Cade Stover
45. Cade Stover
46. C.J. Stroud
47. Noah Ruggles
48. Jack Sawyer
49. Jack Sawyer
50. Miyan Williams
51. Miyan Williams
52. C.J. Stroud
53. Miyan Williams
54. Miyan Williams
55. Jyaire Brown and Tanner McCalister
58. Miyan Williams
59. Denzel Burke
60. Dawand Jones
61. Paris Johnson
62. TreVeyon Henderson
63. Julian Fleming and Matthew Jones
64. C.J. Hicks
65. Tanner McCalister
66. Steele Chambers
67. Tanner McCalister
68. Sonny Styles
69. Dawand Jones
70. Emeka Egbuka
71. Emeka Egbuka
72. Emeka Egbuka
73. C.J. Stroud
74. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
75. C.J. Stroud
76. Kyle McCord
77. C.J. Stroud and Ryan Day
78. TreVeyon Henderson and C.J. Stroud
79. Emeka Egbuka
80. Emeka Egbuka
81. Jerron Cage
82. Denzel Burke
83. Josh Proctor
84. Kenyatta Jackson
85. Mason Maggs
86. Paris Johnson
87. Jyaire Brown and Tim Walton

