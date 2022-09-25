Photos From Ohio State's 52-21 Win Over Wisconsin

Although he was missing junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 281 yards and five touchdowns as Ohio State blew out Wisconsin, 52-21, in the Big Ten opener on Saturday night.

That includes two touchdown passes apiece to sophomore wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and redshirt junior tight end Cade Stover and one to junior wide receiver Julian Fleming, though he also threw his first interception of the season.

The Buckeyes, who scored on their first four drives, were balanced on offense, as running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams rushed for 121 and 101 yards, respectively. Williams also added two scores on the ground.

Defensively, Ohio State was led by redshirt junior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, who recorded a game-high 14 tackles, as well as two tackles for loss. Fifth-year senior safety Tanner McCalister also added an interception on the Badgers’ first offensive possession.

That said, check out nearly 100 photos from Ohio State’s win over Wisconsin below:

