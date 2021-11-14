Photos From Ohio State's 59-31 Win Over Purdue

Check out photos from the Buckeyes' victory over the Boilermakers on Saturday afternoon.

Ohio State tied a season-high with 624 yards of total offense on the way to a 59-31 win over Purdue on Saturday afternoon.

The Buckeyes were led offensively by wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who finished the game with 10 catches for 126 yards and three touchdowns, as well as one carry for 51 yards and another score.

Defensively, freshman cornerback Denzel Burke was matched up with Boilermakers star wide receiver David Bell and finished the game with a team-high 11 tackles for the Buckeyes, who improved to 9-1 on the season.

Check out our best photos from the game below:

