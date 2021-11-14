Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    Photos From Ohio State's 59-31 Win Over Purdue

    Check out photos from the Buckeyes' victory over the Boilermakers on Saturday afternoon.
    Author:

    Ohio State tied a season-high with 624 yards of total offense on the way to a 59-31 win over Purdue on Saturday afternoon.

    The Buckeyes were led offensively by wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who finished the game with 10 catches for 126 yards and three touchdowns, as well as one carry for 51 yards and another score.

    Defensively, freshman cornerback Denzel Burke was matched up with Boilermakers star wide receiver David Bell and finished the game with a team-high 11 tackles for the Buckeyes, who improved to 9-1 on the season.

    Check out our best photos from the game below:

    1. Chris Booker
    2. Xavier Johnson
    3. Kyle McCord
    4. Quinn Ewers
    5. Kerry Coombs
    6. Ryan Day
    7. Julian Fleming
    8. Chris Olave
    9. Corey Dennis
    10. C.J. Hicks and Sonny Styles
    11. American Flag
    12. Denzel Burke
    13. Chris Olave
    14. Chris Olave
    15. Garrett Wilson
    18. Bradley Robinson
    16. Denzel Burke
    17. Denzel Burke
    19. Cameron Johnston
    21. Emeka Egbuka
    20. Emeka Egbuka
    23. C.J. Stroud
    25. TreVeyon Henderson
    26. TreVeyon Henderson
    27. TreVeyon Henderson
    24. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
    22. C.J. Sroud
    32. Miyan Williams
    28. TreVeyon Henderson
    29. TreVeyon Henderson
    30. TreVeyon Henderson
    31. C.J. Stroud
    33. Garrett Wilson
    34. Cade Stover and Jeremy Ruckert
    35. Teradja Mitchell
    36. Lathan Ransom and Chris Booker
    37. Garrett Wilson
    38. Garrett Wilson
    39. Garrett Wilson
    40. C.J. Stroud and Garrett Wilson
    41. Tony Alford
    42. Miyan Williams

    43. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
    44. Dawand Jones
    45. Luke Wypler
    46. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
    47. Paris Johnson
    48. Paris Johnson
    49. Demario McCall
    50. Noah Potter
    51. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
    52. C.J. Stroud
    53. Garrett Wilson
    54. Garrett Wilson
    55. Teradja Mitchell
    56. Marcus Williamson
    57. J.T. Tuimoloau and Cam Brown
    58. Cam Brown
    59. Javontae Jean-Baptiste and Larry Johnson
    60. Kourt Williams
    61. Javontae Jean-Baptiste and Steele Chambers
    62. Lathan Ransom
    63. Steele Chambers
    64. Lejond Cavazos
    65. C.J. Stroud
    66. Quinn Ewers
    67. Marvin Harrison
    68. Chris Olave
    69. Chris Olave
    70. Haskell Garrett, Gee Scott and Sam Hart
    71. Jack Sawyer and Jaxon Smith-Njigba
    72. Jerron Cage
    73. Ryan Day
    74. Garrett Wilson
    75. C.J. Stroud
    76. Ronnie Hickman

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    65. C.J. Stroud
    Photos From Ohio State's 59-31 Win Over Purdue

