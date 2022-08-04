Skip to main content

Photos From Ohio State's First Practice Of Fall Camp 2022

The Buckeyes officially kicked off the 2022 season on Thursday morning with the first of 25 practices.

Ohio State was back on the outdoor fields at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Thursday morning for the first of 25 practices leading up to the season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3.

Stretching and the first three periods of practice were open to the media for photo and video opportunities, which gave us our first look at the 10 midsummer enrollees, some new headgear several Buckeyes are wearing this fall and much more.

Afterward, head coach Ryan Day discussed a number of topics, including his expectations for the team during the preseason and where he believes Ohio State needs to improve before the season opener against Notre Dame on Nov. 3.

A portion of Friday's practice will be open to the media, as well, while running backs coach Tony Alford and select players will conduct interviews afterward. Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow for the latest on that front.

In the meantime, check out photos from the first practice of fall camp below:

1. Blocking Sled
2. Larry Johnson
4. Tyleik Williams
6. Jack Sawyer
5. Miguel Patrick
3. Taron Vincent
7. Tyler Friday
8. Zach Harrison
9. Javontae Jean-Baptiste
10. Omari Abor
11. Jack Sawyer
12. J.T. Tuimoloau
14. Tyler Friday
15. Zach Harrison
17. Omari Abor
13. Kenyatta Jackson
16. Zach Harrison
18. Mike Sollenne
19. Donovan Jackson
22. Justin Frye
21. Keenan Bailey
20. Dawand Jones
24. Zen Michalski
23. Paris Johnson
27. Gee Scott and Sam Hart
26. Zak Herbstreit and Patrick Gurd
25. Gee Scott and Sam Hart
28. Caleb Burton, Marvin Harrison and Xavier Johnson
29. Kaleb Brown, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison, Jayden Ballard and Xavier Johnson
30. Emeka Egbuka, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jayden Ballard, Marvin Harrison, Blaize Exline, Julian Fleming and Kyion Grayes
32. Kyion Grayes
33. Caleb Burton
34. Kojo Antwi
31. Donovan Jackson
36. Tegra Tshabola
35. Toby Wilson
37. Justin Frye, Luke Wypler and Matt Jones
38. Josh Fryar
40. Zen Michalski
41. Stadium Lights
39. Kaleb Brown and Brian Hartline
43. Cade Stover
42. Kamryn Babb
44. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
45. C.J. Stroud

