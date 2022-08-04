Photos From Ohio State's First Practice Of Fall Camp 2022

Ohio State was back on the outdoor fields at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Thursday morning for the first of 25 practices leading up to the season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3.

Stretching and the first three periods of practice were open to the media for photo and video opportunities, which gave us our first look at the 10 midsummer enrollees, some new headgear several Buckeyes are wearing this fall and much more.

Afterward, head coach Ryan Day discussed a number of topics, including his expectations for the team during the preseason and where he believes Ohio State needs to improve before the season opener against Notre Dame on Nov. 3.

A portion of Friday's practice will be open to the media, as well, while running backs coach Tony Alford and select players will conduct interviews afterward. Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow for the latest on that front.

In the meantime, check out photos from the first practice of fall camp below:

