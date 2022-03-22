Photos From Ohio State's Third Practice Of Spring Football

The Buckeyes were back on the practice field on Tuesday after taking one week off for spring break.

Following a week off for spring break, the Ohio State football program was back at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Tuesday for its third practice of the spring.

Stretching and the first three periods of practice were open to the media for photo and video opportunities, giving us a brief look at the new helmet technology quarterback C.J. Stroud is wearing, the continued implementation of Jim Knowles’ defense and more.

The Buckeyes will host their Pro Day on Wednesday before holding practice on Thursday and Saturday morning, all of which leads up to the annual Spring Game on April 16. In the meantime, check out photos from Tuesday’s practice below:

