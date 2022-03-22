Skip to main content

Photos From Ohio State's Third Practice Of Spring Football

The Buckeyes were back on the practice field on Tuesday after taking one week off for spring break.

Following a week off for spring break, the Ohio State football program was back at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Tuesday for its third practice of the spring.

Stretching and the first three periods of practice were open to the media for photo and video opportunities, giving us a brief look at the new helmet technology quarterback C.J. Stroud is wearing, the continued implementation of Jim Knowles’ defense and more.

The Buckeyes will host their Pro Day on Wednesday before holding practice on Thursday and Saturday morning, all of which leads up to the annual Spring Game on April 16. In the meantime, check out photos from Tuesday’s practice below:

1. Cade Stover
3. Ronnie Hickman
4. Cameron Martinez
2. Jakailin Johnson
8. Devin Jordan and Cam Brown
5. Joe Royer
9. Miyan Williams
12. Gee Scott
6. Julian Fleming
7. Julian Fleming
Ryan Day
14. Kamryn Babb
13. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
16. Kyion Grayes
17. Caleb Burton
18. Julian Fleming
19. Jayden Ballard
20. Kyle McCord
21. C.J. Stroud
C.J. Stroud
Scroll to Continue

Read More

23. C.J. Stroud
24. Corey Dennis, Devin Brown and TreVeyon Henderson
25. Jordan Hancock
26. Kye Stokes
27. Kye Stokes
28. Tanner McCalister
29. Andre Turrentine
30. Cam Brown
31. Tim Walton

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State's Ryan Day Discusses Harry Miller, Jim Knowles And More After Practice

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud Testing Out New Helmet Technology During Spring Practice

Former Ohio State OL Harry Miller Shares Emotional Message About Mental Health

Former Ohio State CB Eli Apple Re-Signing With Cincinnati Bengals

Former Ohio State LB Pepper Johnson Named DC For USFL’s Tampa Bay Bandits

Former Ohio State OL Andrew Norwell Signing With Washington Commanders

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (1)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

Ryan Day
Football

Ohio State’s Ryan Day Discusses Harry Miller’s Mental Health Struggles, Jim Knowles’ Defense And More Following Third Practice Of Spring

By Andrew Lind2 hours ago
C.J. Stroud
Football

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Testing Out New Helmet Technology During Spring Practice

By Andrew Lind4 hours ago
16. Tony Skinn
Basketball

Report: Maryland Expected To Hire Ohio State Assistant Coach Tony Skinn

By Andrew Lind16 hours ago
Harry Miller
Football

Former Ohio State OL Harry Miller Shares Emotional Message About Mental Health

By Andrew LindMar 21, 2022
Ohio Stadium 100th Anniversary Logo
Football

First Look At Ohio Stadium’s 100th Anniversary Logo

By Andrew LindMar 21, 2022
Ohio State Women's Hockey
News

Ohio State Women’s Hockey Team Wins First National Championship In Program History

By Andrew LindMar 20, 2022
Chris Holtmann
Basketball

Holtmann, Liddell And Branham Discuss Ohio State’s 71-61 Loss To Villanova

By Andrew LindMar 20, 2022
Malaki Branham
Basketball

Ohio State Falls To Villanova, 71-61, In Second Round Of NCAA Tournament

By Andrew LindMar 20, 2022