Photos From Ohio State’s Hotel Check-In 2022

While fall camp actually started on Thursday morning, Sunday’s hotel check-in truly signals the beginning of a new Ohio State football season.

As they have for more than 20 years now, members of the media gathered at the Hyatt Place in Grandview Yard – a short drive from camps – to snap photos and take video of the players as they walked into the hotel.

Admittedly, the tradition is a bit strange, but the players seem to enjoy it, especially in today’s world of name, image and likeness, where they can show off their merchandise or promote their favorite brand in hopes of getting an endorsement deal.

It also gives fans a chance to see how much their favorite players have grown since spring football wrapped up in April. That said, you can check out photos from this year’s hotel check-in below:

-----

-----

-----

