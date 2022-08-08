Skip to main content

Photos From Ohio State’s Hotel Check-In 2022

The Buckeyes checked into the Hyatt Place in Grandview Yard on Sunday, marking the true start to fall camp.
While fall camp actually started on Thursday morning, Sunday’s hotel check-in truly signals the beginning of a new Ohio State football season.

As they have for more than 20 years now, members of the media gathered at the Hyatt Place in Grandview Yard – a short drive from camps – to snap photos and take video of the players as they walked into the hotel.

Admittedly, the tradition is a bit strange, but the players seem to enjoy it, especially in today’s world of name, image and likeness, where they can show off their merchandise or promote their favorite brand in hopes of getting an endorsement deal.

It also gives fans a chance to see how much their favorite players have grown since spring football wrapped up in April. That said, you can check out photos from this year’s hotel check-in below:

1. Kyle McCord
2. Jayden Ballard
3. Mason Arnold
4. Jesse Mirco
5. Noah Ruggles
6. Marvin Harrison Jr
7. Caleb Burton
8. Ryan Turner
9. Enokk Vimahi
10. J.T. Tuimoloau
11. Trey Leroux
13. Zach Harrison
12. Kourt Williams
15. Bradley Robinson
16. Jerry Emig
17. Jayden Fielding
18. David Adolph
19. Lathan Ransom
20. Ronnie Hickman
21. Cameron Martinez
23. Cameron Kittle
24. Zack Cicero
25. Kyion Grayes
26. Jalen Pace
27. C.J. Hicks
28. Reis Stocksdale
29. George Fitzpatrick
30. Colin Kaufmann
31. Kye Stokes
32. Cayden Saunders
33. Miyan Williams
35. Jake Seibert
36. Gee Scott
37. Tanner McCalister
39. Devin Brown
40. Lloyd McFarquhar
41. Andrew Moore
42. Emeka Egbuka
43. Xavier Johnson
44. Michael O'Shaughnessy
45. Parker Fleming
47. Josh Fryar
48. Jakob James
49. Zak Herbstreit
50. Toby Wilson
51. Javontae Jean-Baptiste
52. Teradja Mitchell
53. Patrick Gurd
54. Tony Alford
55. Cody Simon
56. Ryan Smith
57. TreVeyon Henderson
58. Gabe Powers
59. Bennett Christian
60. Julian Fleming
61. Sonny Styles
62. Hero Kanu
63. Kenyatta Jackson
64. Omari Abor
65. Joop Mitchell
66. Chad Ray
67. Mason Maggs
68. Taron Vincent
69. Kamryn Babb
70. Cade Stover
71. Blaize Exline
72. T.C. Caffey
72. Zach and Bryce Prater
73. Sam Hart
74. Reid Carrico
75. Jantzen Dunn
76. Evan Pryor
77. Dallan Hayden
78. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
80. Jack Sawyer
81. Zen Michalski
82. DeaMonte Trayanum
83. Ben Christman
84. Tyleik Williams
85. Donovan Jackson
86. Jackson Kuwatch
87. Joe Royer
88. Palaie Gaoteote
89. Jaylen Johnson
90. Jakailin Johnson
91. Denzel Burke
92. Grant Toutant
93. Tyler Friday
94. Jack Forsman
95. Cameron Brown
96. Jerron Cage
97. Ty Hamilton
98. Jaden McKenzie
99. Paris Johnson
100. Luke Wypler
101. Mitch Rossi
102. Tegra Tshabola
103. Kojo Antwi
104. Avery Henry
105. Carson Hinzman
106. C.J. Stroud

