Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Former Ohio State OG Malcolm Pridgeon

Pridgeon did not play last fall due to health concerns associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Monday afternoon they have signed former Ohio State offensive guard Malcolm Pridgeon and waived defensive lineman Calvin Taylor in order to make room for him on the roster.

The 26-year-old Pridgeon played in 28 games for the Buckeyes from 2016-18 after transferring from Nassau Community College and helped the program win two Big Ten titles. He was not selected in the 2019 NFL Draft but signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Houston Texans, who released him before the start of the season.

Pridgeon signed with the Cleveland Browns and spent the rest of the year on their practice squad. He then opted out of the 2020 season due to health concerns associated with the coronavirus pandemic, as he personally suffers from hypertension and lost his mother to complications from the virus.

The Browns released the 6-foot-7 and 310-pound Pridgeon in February. He now joins Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, tight end Marcus Baugh and defensive end Cam Heyward on the Steelers’ roster.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State's Steele Chambers Officially Moves From Running Back To Linebacker

Ohio State OL Ryan Jacoby Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

Ryan Day Reacts To Passing Of Legendary Florida State Coach Bobby Bowden

Photos From Ohio State's 2021 Fall Camp Hotel Check-In

2023 Florida RB Richard Young Includes Ohio State In Top 10

25 Ohio State Student-Athletes To Receive Degrees At Summer Commencement

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook