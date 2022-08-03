Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Former Ohio State Running Back Master Teague

Teague will continue his career in the Steel City alongside former defensive lineman Cameron Heyward.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Wednesday afternoon they have signed former Ohio State running back Master Teague after placing fellow running back Jeremy McNichols on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

A former four-star prospect from Murfreesboro, Tenn., Teague rushed for 1,764 yards and 17 touchdowns during his four-year career with the Buckeyes from 2018-21. He went undrafted in April but participated in rookie minicamps this spring with the Chicago Bears and New York Giants.

Teague now becomes the second former Ohio State player on the Steelers’ roster, joining defensive lineman Cameron Heyward

He’ll have three preseason games to prove his worth, though it’ll be an uphill climb to make the 53-man roster, as Pittsburgh returns starter Najee Harris and backups Anthony McFarland and Benny Snell. It's more likely he'll battle fellow rookies Jaylen Warren (Oklahoma State) and Mataeo Durant (Duke) for a spot on the practice squad.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Defeats Miami (Fla.) In 2OT, 31-24

Scroll to Continue

Read More

2023 Ohio State TE Commit Ty Lockwood Flips To Alabama

Ohio State No. 2 In SI All-American’s 2023 Recruiting Rankings

Ohio State Reveals 2022 Fall Camp Schedule

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Sneaks By Michigan State, 32-19

Ohio State’s Zach Harrison, Ronnie Hickman On Bednarik Award Watch List

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (2)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

92. Ryan and Nina Day
Football

Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Wife Make $1 Million Donation To Fund Mental Health Research

By Andrew Lind1 hour ago
Ohio State Miami 2003
Football

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Defeats Miami (Fla.) In 2OT, 31-24

By Andrew Lind2 hours ago
Tommy Eichenberg Ronnie Hickman
Football

Three Pressing Questions As Ohio State Opens Training Camp

By Brendan Gulick5 hours ago
Duane Washington
Basketball

Former Ohio State G Duane Washington Signing With Phoenix Suns

By Andrew Lind16 hours ago
Ted Ginn
Football

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Sneaks By Michigan State, 32-19

By Andrew LindAug 2, 2022 1:51 PM EDT
Ty Lockwood
Recruiting

2023 Ohio State TE Commit Ty Lockwood Flips To Alabama

By Andrew LindAug 2, 2022 1:01 PM EDT
Jason Moore
Recruiting

Ohio State No. 2 In SI All-American’s 2023 Recruiting Rankings

By Andrew LindAug 2, 2022 12:37 PM EDT
66. Ryan Day
Football

Ohio State Reveals 2022 Fall Camp Schedule

By Andrew LindAug 2, 2022 11:55 AM EDT