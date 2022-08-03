The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Wednesday afternoon they have signed former Ohio State running back Master Teague after placing fellow running back Jeremy McNichols on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

A former four-star prospect from Murfreesboro, Tenn., Teague rushed for 1,764 yards and 17 touchdowns during his four-year career with the Buckeyes from 2018-21. He went undrafted in April but participated in rookie minicamps this spring with the Chicago Bears and New York Giants.

Teague now becomes the second former Ohio State player on the Steelers’ roster, joining defensive lineman Cameron Heyward.

He’ll have three preseason games to prove his worth, though it’ll be an uphill climb to make the 53-man roster, as Pittsburgh returns starter Najee Harris and backups Anthony McFarland and Benny Snell. It's more likely he'll battle fellow rookies Jaylen Warren (Oklahoma State) and Mataeo Durant (Duke) for a spot on the practice squad.

