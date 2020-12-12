Players Families Will Be Allowed to Attend Big Ten Title Game in Indianapolis

It's bittersweet to be writing a non-gameday story during what would be the first quarter of the Ohio State-Michigan game. But there is some good news to share as it pertains to next weekend.

According to Austin Ward of Lettermen Row, Ohio State family members are going to be allowed to attend next weekend's Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. However, as has been the case all year in the Big Ten, the game will not be open to the public.

Meanwhile, according to Eleven Warriors, players were told Friday that they'll have six tickets per player to distribute to family and friends. This is a slight difference from the first two home games of the season, during which players and coaches were given four tickets per person. Coaches will also be allowed to have six tickets per person.

No fans at all were allowed to attend the third home game against Indiana, but the university planned to admit players' family members at today's Michigan game before it was cancelled.

