Ohio State Holds No. 3 Ranking in Coaches, AP Poll

The gap between the top three teams in college football and the rest of the country seems to be getting wider by the week.

Yes, Clemson (sans Trevor Lawrence) got a scare from Boston College on Saturday, but they rallied to win by crushing to Eagles in the second half. But they survived and they'll get Lawrence back after next week's clash with Notre Dame.

Alabama trounced Mississippi State on Saturday, 41-0. It was as lopsided as any Crimson Tide victory this year.

The Buckeyes flattened Penn State on Saturday night during a game in which they excelled on both sides of the ball. It wasn't a perfect win (in fact the Buckeyes really didn't even come close to playing their best in the second half), but Penn State never really threatened Ohio State in that marquee matchup.

At this point, if those three teams don't make the College Football Playoff, something drastic has happened.

But who are the other top-ranking teams in America? The Coaches Poll and AP Poll agree on the top nine teams in the country: beginning at No. 4 with Notre Dame, both polls subsequently selected Georgia, Cincinnati, Texas A & M, Florida and BYU. The Miami Hurricanes and Wisconsin Badgers are either No. 10 or No. 11.

Meanwhile, the Big Ten is still well-represented. The Coaches Poll includes No. 11 Wisconsin, No. 13 Indiana and No. 25 Michigan. Those same three schools earned AP distinctions this week as well, with the Badgers polling No. 10, Hoosiers ranked No. 13 and Wolverines checking in at No. 23.

