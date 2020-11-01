SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Ohio State Holds No. 3 Ranking in Coaches, AP Poll

Brendan Gulick

The gap between the top three teams in college football and the rest of the country seems to be getting wider by the week.

Yes, Clemson (sans Trevor Lawrence) got a scare from Boston College on Saturday, but they rallied to win by crushing to Eagles in the second half. But they survived and they'll get Lawrence back after next week's clash with Notre Dame.

Alabama trounced Mississippi State on Saturday, 41-0. It was as lopsided as any Crimson Tide victory this year.

The Buckeyes flattened Penn State on Saturday night during a game in which they excelled on both sides of the ball. It wasn't a perfect win (in fact the Buckeyes really didn't even come close to playing their best in the second half), but Penn State never really threatened Ohio State in that marquee matchup.

At this point, if those three teams don't make the College Football Playoff, something drastic has happened.

But who are the other top-ranking teams in America? The Coaches Poll and AP Poll agree on the top nine teams in the country: beginning at No. 4 with Notre Dame, both polls subsequently selected Georgia, Cincinnati, Texas A&M, Florida and BYU. The Miami Hurricanes and Wisconsin Badgers are either No. 10 or No. 11.

Meanwhile, the Big Ten is still well-represented. The Coaches Poll includes No. 11 Wisconsin, No. 13 Indiana and No. 25 Michigan. Those same three schools earned AP distinctions this week as well, with the Badgers polling No. 10, Hoosiers ranked No. 13 and Wolverines checking in at No. 23.

-----

You might also like:

Ohio State Cruises Past Penn State in Primetime Test

Ryan Day Post-game Comments vs. Penn State

BuckeyesNow Players of the Game: Chris Olave and Tommy Togiai

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jonathon Cooper, Tommy Togiai Stuff Penn State Rushing Attack

The Buckeyes defense, especially in the first half, silenced any hope of Penn State moving the ball on the ground.

Brendan Gulick

Justin Fields Off to Historic Start with Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson

Justin Fields is leading an Ohio State offense that has plenty of weapons, but Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson have emerged as his favorite targets.

Brendan Gulick

Buckeyes in the NFL: Active and Inactive Players for Week 8

Full list of Ohio State players suiting up, and not dressing, with NFL teams on Sunday.

Adam Prescott

Buckeye Offense Impose Their Will on Penn State

The Buckeye offense got off to a fast start and stayed aggressive late in the game as they dominated Penn State on Saturday night.

Brendan Gulick

WATCH: Andre Turrentine Focused on Development, Knows Personal Brand Will Come

Class of 2021 safety remains focused on bettering himself, both on and off the field, before arriving to Columbus.

Adam Prescott

Ryan Day on Chaos Before Halftime: "It Was Completely Mismanaged"

Ohio State appeared to have a 21-3 lead at halftime, but they were called out of the locker room to defend one more play before the break. Penn State kicked a 50-yard field goal to make the halftime score 21-6.

Brendan Gulick

Billy Price Back in Starting Lineup, Ready for Another Opportunity with Bengals

Former Buckeye and first-round pick staying prepared to play guard or center in Cincinnati.

Adam Prescott

Big Ten Week 2: Summaries and Highlights Across the League

Massive underdogs winning outright, multiple one-possession battles and another game canceled. Here is your quick review!

Adam Prescott

Justin Fields Discusses Ohio State's Win at Penn State

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields spoke on why the offense has found such a good rhythm early in the year, throwing to Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson and more.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State Cruises Past Penn State in Primetime Test

The scoreboard reflected a 2-score game, but statistically the Buckeyes throttled Penn State for a convincing win.

Brendan Gulick