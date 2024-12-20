Ohio State Football: Preview and Prediction CFP Round One vs Tennessee
The 2024 College Football Playoff is finally here, and the Ohio State Buckeyes are gearing up for the team's first round contest against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday night.
After missing the chance for a potential rematch against the Oregon Ducks in the Big Ten Conference Championship Game, head coach Ryan Day and his squad had multiple weeks to prepare for the program's first ever home playoff game in the CFP era.
Despite having home-field advantage, the Buckeyes will be put to the test against a strong Tennessee team. Led by head coach Josh Heupel, the Volunteers finished the 2024 regular season with a 10-2 record with a key win over Alabama.
The winner of Saturday's contest will take on Dan Lanning and the Ducks in the Rose Bowl on Jan 1.
What To Watch For
When looking at the style of play for each team, both Tennessee and Ohio State have many similar components on offense and defense. Each program possesses a strong run game, while also being one of the best in the country at stopping the run.
Saturday's contest will ultimately come down to who can be more efficient in the passing game. Quarterback Nico Lamaleava was a highly-touted recruit coming out of high school, but the lack of experience in big games and cold weather makes for an uphill battle for the young gunslinger.
Luckily for the Buckeyes, the program has a trio of NFL-caliber wide receivers. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly told reporters on Monday that Ohio State did not do a good job of utilizing the team's top playmakers against Michigan.
“No, we didn't. I think you got to get the ball to those guys. We’re really talented on the perimeter, and sometimes people are scheming up to take things away; play two-deep and double cover some guys and force you to kind of play a little bit left-handed. And I think you still have to find ways and we have to be creative enough that you can still get the ball in those guys' hands.”- Chip Kelly
Ohio State's dreadful performance in the passing game against the Wolverines may paved the way for a better offensive attack against Tennessee.
Impact Players For Tennessee
While Tennessee struggled at times through the air this season, the most consistent piece to the Volunteers' offense this year was running back Dylan Sampson.
The junior rusher dominated this year, finishing the regular season with 1,485 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns. Sampson is the catalyst to Tennessee's offense this year, but he will now face a defense that has given up an average of 96.8 rushing yards per game this season.
On defense, junior James Pearce Jr. had another productive season in defensive coordinator Tim Banks system. He comes into the round one contest with 7.5 sacks and 35 total tackles. Pearce has a rare blend of size and speed that allows him to be a huge threat on the defensive line.
Ohio State's offensive line has been a huge question mark throughout the entire 2024 season, giving Pearce an ideal matchup on Saturday.
The X Factor: Will Howard
This is the biggest game in veteran quarterback Will Howard's career at Ohio State.
After struggling against Michigan, Howard is now tasked to take on one of the most underrated defenses in the country. The Volunteers front seven on defense has done an incredible job of limiting any type of run game this season, as the unit has given up an average of 99.3 rushing yards per game in 2024.
In order for Ohio State to generate offense on Saturday, Howard must step up in a big way for the Buckeyes. OSU needs to form a game plan that puts the ball in his wide receivers' hands, which makes Howard an important piece in the offense.