Ohio State Football: Preview and Prediction Week 14 vs Michigan Wolverines
The Ohio State Buckeyes, after defeating the Indiana Hoosiers in Week 13, have another tough matchup to end out the regular season on Saturday against the Michigan Wolverines.
Head coach Ryan Day and his squad struggled to take down the program's longtime rival in recent memory, as Michigan holds a three-game winning streak over the Buckeyes heading into Saturday. However, the odds are in the Buckeyes' favor to flip the script on Saturday.
Michigan completely overhauled the program after winning the national championship in 2023, as head coach Jim Harbaugh and a slew of key offensive players left the for the NFL. The former national champions are now left with head coach Sherrone Moore, who struggled in his first season. The Wolverines' offense ranks near the bottom of most statistical categories in the Big Ten Conference, which led to the program's 6-5 record in 2024.
What To Watch For
The biggest storyline heading into the Buckeyes' Week 14 contest is Michigan ruling out star cornerback Will Johnson.
Buckeye fans remember Johnson's performance last season when matched up against former Ohio State wideout Marvin Harrison Jr, as Johnson secured an interception off of quarterback Kyle McCord.
The highly-touted cornerback missed the past four games due to a turf toe, which is a huge blow to the Wolverines' elite defense. Head coach Sherrone Moore will likely turn to sophomore Jyaire Hill to fill the void.
Luckily for Michigan, the offense's best weapon in Colston Loveland could return for Saturday's contest. Moore claimed that his big-time tight end was trending in the right direction during an episode of "Inside Michigan Football" on Tuesday.
"He’s trending in a good direction to be available. So we’ll just continue to work and see what happens."- Sherrone Moore
While the program's offensive production took a major step back from the 2023 season, Loveland remains the catalyst for the struggling offense. The projected first-round pick has 56 catches for 582 yards and five touchdowns in 2024.
Michigan's Player To Watch
Despite missing a key piece to the defense, Michigan's Mason Graham is one of the best defensive lineman in all of college football.
The 6-foot-3, 320 lbs defensive tackle is a force in the run and pass game, as Graham holds a 91.2 run defense grade and 19 quarterback hurries in 2024, according to PFF. The Wolverines had multiple NFL-caliber defensive lineman come through the program over the pass couple of seasons, but Graham may be the best.
With all the recent injuries the Buckeyes continue to deal with on the offensive line, a player like Graham could take over the game with his presence in the trenches.
The X Factor: Ohio State's Offensive Line
Saturday's contest will be decided by which team controls the line of scrimmage.
Along with Graham's game-wrecking ability, Michigan has Kenneth Grant and Josaiah Stewart. The trio of talented defensive lineman will be a tough matchup for an offensive line that is missing key pieces up front.
In order for the Buckeyes to secure a victory on Saturday, the offensive line must hold its own against one of the best front seven units in the country. Ohio State managed to pull off a victory against Penn State earlier in the season with a makeshift offensive line, so the Buckeyes need similar production on Saturday.