    November 5, 2021
    Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Preview and Prediction for Ohio State vs. Nebraska

    Here's what we are expecting from the Buckeyes and Cornhuskers on Saturday in Lincoln.
    Even though they don't play in the same division, it feels like the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers play each other every year. Oddly enough, they're meeting again this weekend for the sixth consecutive season. By contrast, Ohio State has only played Iowa once since 2014 (and it was a night that fans don't like to remember after the Hawkeyes clobbered the Buckeyes 55-24 in 2017). 

    So while this weekend's game is a crossover game for Ohio State, they have quite a scouting report built up over the last couple years on Iowa's team and I'm sure they'll be ready for Saturday's game. 

    On Tuesday afternoon during his press conference, Ryan Day referred multiple times to the Buckeyes' season as March Madness - they know they have to win out if they want to have a chance to play in the College Football Playoff. Given that the committee ranked the Buckeyes No. 5 in the first release of the rankings this season, and considering that the Scarlet and Gray still play No. 3 Michigan State and No. 7 Michigan, it certainly appears that they control their own destiny.

    While those final two games of the regular season loom large, the Buckeyes can't get caught looking past a Nebraska team that's been awfully competitive this year. Their record may not be all that impressive at 3-6, 1-5 in Big Ten play, but all six of their losses have come in 1-score games and they played very tight games with Oklahoma, Michigan and Michigan State. Nebraska's offense is having a very good season and if they can avoid turning it over this weekend, they could give Ohio State a hard time.

    Tommy Zagorski and I gave our weekly preview on Buckeye Breakdown this morning. You can stream all of our podcasts live on our YouTube channel, or listen to them on-demand afterwards!

