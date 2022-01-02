Quarterback C.J. Stroud Becomes Ohio State's First-Ever 500-Yard Passer In Rose Bowl

No signal-caller has thrown for more yards in a game than Stroud has against the Utes.

With an 11-yard pass to freshman wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s Rose Bowl, Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud became the first player in school history to throw for more than 500 yards in a game.

Stroud, a former four-star prospect from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., passed former quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who threw for 499 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Northwestern in the 2018 Big Ten Championship Game.

Stroud has completed 32-of-41 passes for 500 yards and five touchdowns with one interception. The Buckeyes and Utes are tied at 38 with 5:21 remaining in the fourth quarter.

