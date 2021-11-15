Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Week For Sixth Time

Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Week For Sixth Time

    Stroud is now just one game shy of tying J.T. Barrett’s school record for most freshman of the week awards.
    Author:

    Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has been named the Big Ten’s freshman of the week for his performance in Saturday’s 59-31 win over Purdue.

    The redshirt freshman from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., completed 31-of-38 passes for 361 yards and a career-high-tying five touchdown passes. It was his sixth 300-yard passing game of the season and his third game with five touchdown passes.

    This marks the sixth freshman of the week honor for Stroud, who is now just one game shy of tying former quarterback J.T. Barrett for the most freshman of the week awards in a single season in school history, as Barrett earned the honor seven times in 2014.

    Stroud is one of three Ohio State freshmen to be named the conference’s freshman of the week this fall, joining running back TreVeyon Henderson and quarterback Kyle McCord following wins over Tulsa and Akron, respectively. He was also named the offensive player of the week following the win over Maryland.

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    You may also like:

    Read More

    Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson Named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player Of The Week

    Stroud, Wilson, Ransom, Booker Named Ohio State's Players Of The Game

    Photos From Ohio State's 59-31 Win Over Purdue

    Ohio State Moves Up To No. 4 In Coaches Poll, No. 5 In AP Poll

    Jeff Brohm Says Purdue “Lucky” To Hold Ohio State To 59 Points

    WR Garrett Wilson Reignites Ohio State’s Offense In Return From Injury

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    52. C.J. Stroud
    Football

    Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Week For Sixth Time

    21 seconds ago
    38. Garrett Wilson
    Football

    Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson Named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player Of The Week

    19 minutes ago
    36. Lathan Ransom and Chris Booker
    Football

    Stroud, Wilson, Ransom, Booker Named Ohio State's Players Of The Game Against Purdue

    17 hours ago
    65. C.J. Stroud
    Football

    Photos From Ohio State's 59-31 Win Over Purdue

    18 hours ago
    Garrett Wilson
    Football

    Ohio State Rises To No. 5 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Win Over Purdue

    21 hours ago
    Lejond Cavazos
    Football

    Ohio State Moves Up To No. 4 In USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll After Win Over Purdue

    22 hours ago
    What We Learned (Purdue)
    Football

    What We Learned From Ohio State's Impressive Win Over Purdue

    Nov 14, 2021
    Jeff Brohm
    Football

    Jeff Brohm Says Purdue “Lucky” To Hold Ohio State To 59 Points On Saturday Afternoon

    Nov 14, 2021