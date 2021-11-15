Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Week For Sixth Time

Stroud is now just one game shy of tying J.T. Barrett’s school record for most freshman of the week awards.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has been named the Big Ten’s freshman of the week for his performance in Saturday’s 59-31 win over Purdue.

The redshirt freshman from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., completed 31-of-38 passes for 361 yards and a career-high-tying five touchdown passes. It was his sixth 300-yard passing game of the season and his third game with five touchdown passes.

This marks the sixth freshman of the week honor for Stroud, who is now just one game shy of tying former quarterback J.T. Barrett for the most freshman of the week awards in a single season in school history, as Barrett earned the honor seven times in 2014.

Stroud is one of three Ohio State freshmen to be named the conference’s freshman of the week this fall, joining running back TreVeyon Henderson and quarterback Kyle McCord following wins over Tulsa and Akron, respectively. He was also named the offensive player of the week following the win over Maryland.

