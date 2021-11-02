Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Buckeye Breakdown Reacts to Ohio State's College Football Playoff Ranking

    The Buckeyes are ranked 5th in the inaugural 2021 CFP Rankings, but it's who they are in front of and who they need to jump that is awfully intriguing.
    Ohio State's initial College Football Playoff ranking wasn't extremely relevant in terms of the number next to its number. What is far more intriguing is where the Buckeyes fit around the country with respect to undefeated teams Michigan State, Oklahoma and Cincinnati, as well as 1-loss Alabama, Michigan and Oregon.

    The Buckeyes checked in as the No. 5 team in the CFP's first release, one spot outside the top four teams that earn entry into the College Football Playoff. Important to note, they are ranked in front of Cincinnati and Oklahoma, but the Buckeyes are behind Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon.

    Brett Hiltbrand and I give you our live reaction (which you can also watch on-demand) as we unpack what the CFP did with the first rankings of the fall.

