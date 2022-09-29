Ohio State’s Ronnie Hickman, Josh Proctor, J.T. Tuimoloau Preview Rutgers

Ohio State offensive guard Matthew Jones, defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, defensive tackle Taron Vincent, cornerbacks Jyaire Brown and J.K. Johnson, safeties Josh Proctor and Ronnie Hickman and punter Jesse Mirco met with the media on Wednesday night to discuss the 52-21 win over Wisconsin and preview Saturday’s Homecoming matchup with Rutgers.

The players discussed a wide variety of topics, including Jones’ growth from the season opener, what Tuimoloau and Vincent have learned from from defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, Brown and Johnson’s first career starts and Proctor and Hickman’s roles as veterans in the secondary.

This marked the final media availability prior to the game against the Scarlet Knights, which kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on BTN, though head coach Ryan Day will briefly answer some questions during a lightning round on Thursday afternoon.

Check out Wednesday’s interviews below and stay tuned to BuckeyesNow for continued coverage of the Ohio State football program.

