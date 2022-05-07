Skip to main content

Ryan Day, Ohio State’s Assistant Coaches Wrap Up Spring Practice

The coaching staff discussed the progress the Buckeyes made during their 15 spring practices.

Ohio State officially put a bow on spring practice, as head coach Ryan Day and several assistant coaches met with the media at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Friday morning.

In addition to Day, new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, running backs coach Tony Alford, wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, new offensive line coach Justin Frye, special teams coordinator Parker Fleming and strength and conditioning coach Mickey Marotti discussed a wide variety of topics.

That includes how name, image and likeness continues to impact the college football landscape, the progress the Buckeyes made during spring practice, how the pandemic impacted the leadership on the team, how things are trending with on the recruiting trail, Ohio State's recent draft success and much, much more.

You can check out each of those interviews below, while the various position units that met with the media throughout spring practice can be found on our YouTube page.

