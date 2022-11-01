Ohio State's Ryan Day, Jim Knowles, Brian Hartline Preview Northwestern

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline are scheduled to meet with the media at noon on Tuesday to recap the 44-31 win at Penn State and preview Saturday's trip to Northwestern.

The Wildcats are 1-7 this season, having lost seven straight games after a season-opening 31-28 win over Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland. They're coming off a 33-13 loss at Iowa, which the Buckeyes blew out 54-10 the week prior.

Ohio State has won nine straight games in the series dating back to a 33-27 overtime loss in 2004, which was part of a rare three-game losing streak for the Buckeyes. That streak includes a pair of victories in the Big Ten Championship Game (2018 and 2020).

That said, you can watch the press conference LIVE or ON-DEMAND in the YouTube video below. Check back afterward for a bullet-point recap of everything Day and his assistant coaches had to say, as well as a possible appearance from sixth-year senior kicker Noah Ruggles.

