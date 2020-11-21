SI.com
Ryan Day Postgame Comments After Ohio State Beats Indiana

Brendan Gulick

Ryan Day visited with the media after a tough win over a hungry Indiana team, whose defense played with relentless passion. Even when they were down by 28 points early in the second half, the Hoosiers never stopped swinging. They gave the No. 3 Buckeyes all they could handle. Justin Fields threw three interceptions, which was quite out-of-character for him. But the team racked up 607 yards of offense and never trailed in beating the biggest challenger to a Big Ten East Division crown.

Here are a few highlights from Day's post-game press conference. His opening statement is available in the video above.

Day assessing Justin Fields play

Day assessing how the defense played, especially in the secondary and if he's noticing any patterns in the way the coverages are breaking down.

Day on going for it on a critical 4th and 1 call from the Indiana 7 yard line ... the Buckeyes failed to make the first down and Indiana took over with a chance to drive up the field and tie the game, but the defense stuffed the Hoosiers quickly thereafter.

Day on whether or not he's pleased or concerned with an up-and-down performance this afternoon.

-----

