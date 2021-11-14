Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Ryan Day Press Conference After Beating Purdue

    Watch what the Buckeyes had to say after they knocked off the No. 19 Boilermakers on Saturday afternoon.
    Ohio State just handed Purdue a lop-sided, 28-point loss in a 59-31 performance at Ohio Stadium this afternoon.

    Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day was largely happy with the way his team played, especially in the first half when they led 45-17 at the break. There were highlight performances all over the place again this week, but none was quite as impressive as Garrett Wilson's. The superstar receiver scored four touchdowns, becoming the first player in Ohio State program history to have three receiving scores and a rushing TD in the same game.

    Ryan Day, C.J. Stroud, Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cody Simon, Bryson Shaw and Ronnie Hickman all spoke to reporters after the game ended. Watch the video below to see what the Buckeyes had to say about their huge performance!

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

