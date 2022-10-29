Watch Ryan Day's Postgame Press Conference After Ohio State Beat Penn State

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes just wrapped up their gutsiest win of the season, ripping off 28 fourth quarter points to pull away from Penn State late. Things weren't always pretty for the Buckeyes in the win, but highlight-reel performances from Marvin Harrison Jr. and J.T. Tuimoloau paved the way to victory.

Another nail-biter in Happy Valley saw the Buckeyes exit as winners, but it wasn't without nerves along the way. The Nittany Lions clawed their way into the game after two early interceptions by Sean Clifford, and the Buckeye offense took until late in the game to consistently move the football. In the end, Ohio State's stars stole the show, with C.J. Stroud putting up more impressive numbers, and TreVeyon Henderson scoring twice down the stretch to push the scoreboard in OSU's favor.

Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as Ryan Day and several Buckeyes players address the media following Ohio State's big win at Penn State.

