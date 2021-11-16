Watch Ryan Day's Press Conference Previewing Michigan State

Skip to main content
    November 16, 2021
    Ryan Day Press Conference Previewing Massive Big Ten Clash With Michigan State

    Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND to see what Ohio State's head coach has to say as they prepare for their toughest conference opponent to-date.
    After losing in Week 2 to Oregon, Ohio State has done its part to get better and keep themselves very much in the College Football Playoff chase. Even though the Buckeyes were ranked inside the top-4 last week and will very likely be so again when tonight's rankings come out, the team still recognizes there is no margin for error.

    This week, Michigan State comes to town and the Buckeyes will have to deal with a Heisman Trophy candidate running back in Kenneth Walker. Michigan State is the only other team in the Big Ten that controls its own destiny, making Saturday's game extremely import. It's also Senior Day for the Buckeyes and their final home game of the season.

    Ryan Day, defensive end Zach Harrison and wide receiver Garrett Wilson are scheduled to speak with the media this afternoon. Watch them LIVE or ON-DEMAND below!

