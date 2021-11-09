Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    Ryan Day, Buckeyes Preview Game Against Purdue

    Watch Ryan Day's press conference as the Buckeyes prepare for a huge game against the Boilermakers.
    Ohio State won a seventh consecutive game on Saturday afternoon by traveling to Lincoln and outlasting the Cornhuskers, 26-17. Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Noah Ruggles were the heroes of the day as the Buckeyes kept their Big Ten title hopes and College Football Playoff hopes alive.

    All of that is in the rearview mirror at this point though, as the Buckeyes have turned their attention to a very good Purdue team. After winning games at No. 2 Iowa and at home last weekend against No. 3 Michigan State, the Boilermakers aren't going to sneak up on anyone.

    Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as head coach Ryan Day, offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson, kicker Noah Ruggles and defensive back Marcus Williamson visit with the media on Tuesday afternoon.

