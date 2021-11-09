Ryan Day, Buckeyes Preview Game Against Purdue

Watch Ryan Day's press conference as the Buckeyes prepare for a huge game against the Boilermakers.

Ohio State won a seventh consecutive game on Saturday afternoon by traveling to Lincoln and outlasting the Cornhuskers, 26-17. Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Noah Ruggles were the heroes of the day as the Buckeyes kept their Big Ten title hopes and College Football Playoff hopes alive.

All of that is in the rearview mirror at this point though, as the Buckeyes have turned their attention to a very good Purdue team. After winning games at No. 2 Iowa and at home last weekend against No. 3 Michigan State, the Boilermakers aren't going to sneak up on anyone.

Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as head coach Ryan Day, offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson, kicker Noah Ruggles and defensive back Marcus Williamson visit with the media on Tuesday afternoon.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Grading the Buckeyes' Defense Against Nebraska

Smith-Njigba, Smith, Hickman, Ruggles, Mirco Named Ohio State's Players Of Game

Ohio State Remains At No. 5 In Coaches Poll, No. 6 In AP Top 25 Poll

Ohio State's Nov. 13 Game Against Purdue To Kick Off At 3:30 P.M. On ABC

C.J. Stroud Says Ohio State Has To “Play A Lot Better” Offensively Moving Forward

Ryan Day Says Ohio State Has To "Clean Some Things Up" After Win At Nebraska

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!