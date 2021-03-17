Ryan Day Previews Start of 2021 Spring Practice

Watch live or on-demand as the Ohio State head coach addresses the media ahead of the Buckeyes' first spring practice on Friday.

After having a CoVID-19 scare last week, Ohio State is ready to open spring practice on schedule on Friday, March 19. Winter workouts have concluded and the Buckeyes are ready to begin an important time for developing players for the 2021 season.

Head coach Ryan Day addressed the media on Wednesday morning. Watch LIVE or on-demand to hear what he has to say about preparing for spring ball.

If you're having trouble viewing the press conference in real-time in your browser, it's also available on our YouTube channel. Please subscribe to our coverage on YouTube!

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Safety Marcus Hooker Charged with OVI, Suspended From Football Team

Ohio State Quarterback Danny Vanatsky To Pursue Other Opportunities

Ohio State Football Lifts 1-Week CoVID Pause Earlier Than Expected

Jim Mora Jr. Praises Justin Fields, Says He's Ready for Big NFL Future

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Gives Promising Outlook for Ohio State Football Fan Attendance

Ohio State Announces Plans for 2021 Spring Practice

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook