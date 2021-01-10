Ryan Day Visits with ESPN's Maria Taylor After Landing in Miami

Hear from the Buckeyes head coach after he got off the plane on the trip to South Florida.

Ohio State has arrived in Miami for the national championship game on Monday evening against Alabama. Ryan Day visited with ESPN's Maria Taylor on the tarmac right after the Buckeyes got off their flight. You can watch their interview in the video above.

Perhaps his most notable quote ... “This has been something that's been circled on the calendar for a long time.”

The team is scheduled to check in at their hotel this evening and they'll have a closed practice session tomorrow at Hard Rock Stadium. Day and Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban have a 9 a.m. joint press conference tomorrow morning for their final public remarks before they compete for a championship on Monday.

The Buckeyes and Crimson Tide will kick off the 2021 CFP National Championship game shortly after 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday night.

