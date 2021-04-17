2021 Ohio State Spring Game Press Conference

Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND what the Buckeyes had to say about today's competition

The Ohio State Buckeyes were back in The 'Shoe on Saturday afternoon for the first time since beating Indiana just before last Thanksgiving.

The stadium was completely empty that evening, in what turned out to be an incredibly tough contest against the Hoosiers.

On Saturday, nearly 20,000 fans were in attendance as the Buckeyes gave everyone a glimpse at what the 2021 season could look like ... and there were plenty of bright spots.

Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as head coach Ryan Day, offensive tackle Thayer Munford and defensive end Zach Harrison address reporters after their exhibition game.

If you are having trouble watching the press conference in your browser, it is also available streaming live on our YouTube channel.

