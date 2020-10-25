Stats The Matter, Highlights and Photos from Ohio State's Win Over Nebraska

At times it was beautiful, at times it was frustrating ... but by the time the clock expired, Ohio State opened the 2020 season with a 52-17 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The first half and second half were a rather stark contrast, but perhaps that's to be expected in the first game of the season.

Below are some statistical takeaways from the game, highlights, videos and a photo gallery from the Ohio State victory.

STATS THAT MATTER

Justin Fields’ .952 completion percentage (20-of-21) is the second highest in a single game in program history and the best by a quarterback with 11 or more attempts. Along with Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (who had the exact same completion percentage in his win Friday night over Illinois), Fields now has the second best single game completion percentage in Big Ten history. Last year, Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan was 22-of-23 against Purdue for a .957 completion percentage.

Ohio State scored 50 or more points for the 17th time since Ryan Day has been in Columbus (43 games).

Ohio State finished with two 100 yard receivers in a game for the first time since Terry McLaurin and Johnnie Dixon did it in 2018 at Maryland. Today, Garrett Wilson had 129 yards on seven receptions while Chris Olave caught six passes for 104 yards. Wilson's 129 yards marks a career-high for him.

The Buckeyes have won 41 of their last 44 season openers and haven’t dropped a season-opening game at Ohio Stadium since 1978.

Saturday’s attendance of 1,344 is believe to be the smallest in Ohio Stadium history.

OHIO STATE VS. NEBRASKA HIGHLIGHTS

OHIO STATE VS. NEBRASKA PHOTO GALLERY

POST-GAME PRESS CONFERENCE CLIPS

Ryan Day

Justin Fields

Kerry Coombs

Wyatt Davis

