Red Zone Or Dead Zone? Buckeyes Struggling to Finish Drives

After converting very regularly for touchdowns during their red zone trips during the first two months of the season, the Buckeyes have had a tough time finishing drives the last two games.

Beginning with a dominating win over the Akron Zips in Week 4, the Ohio State offense looked purely unstoppable for four straight weeks. The team scored an AVERAGE of 57.8 points per game over a four week stretch and appeared to be the most dangerous unit in college football.

But in the two games since then, things have been much more difficult for Ohio State - especially in the red zone.

Through the first seven games of the season, Ohio State had driven into the red zone 29 times. They came away with 23 touchdowns and five field goals. That's a pretty impressive rate, scoring on all but one trip inside their opponents' 20 yard line.

But after scoring one touchdown and settling for four field goals in six trips in the red zone against Penn State last week, and being limited to one touchdown and two red zone field goals this afternoon against Nebraska, it begs the question: what's going on with Ohio State's inability to score when they get deep in the offensive end of the field?

Personally, I think there are several things to consider. I'm not sure if any of them are more important that the others, but they all seem to play a role in the Buckeyes' recent misfortunes.

First and foremost, the offensive line play hasn't been nearly good enough the last two weeks. In particular, Ohio State's interior offensive linemen haven't gotten appropriate leverage - and because of that, Ryan Day has all but abandoned the run in those situations. That's extremely frustrating because you can tell how upset it makes Day when he isn't able to run the ball effectively. It impacts everything about the way he has to call his offense. Plus, TreVeyon Henderson has proven he's a legitimate top five running back in college football this year.

Beyond Ohio State's lack of run game threat, C.J. Stroud has made it awfully clear he doesn't like to run the ball. He even said after the game when he was questioned about it that he "throws the ball for a living. I'm not a running back." That's true ... but he often chooses not to use his legs to pick up chunk yardage when it seems readily available.

Since Stroud isn't running (in the red zone or otherwise), the defense is settling into zone coverages and bringing some difficult blitz packages. It's easier for a defensive coordinator to justify bringing additional pressure.

Lastly, Penn State has done this all year long. They have the No. 8 ranked red zone defense in the country coming into this week. They've got some elite playmakers on that side of the ball and the Buckeyes didn't have much margin for error. Today against Nebraska, I'd argue the Huskers ability to dictate the line of scrimmage was the biggest component to their stout D in tough situations.

“I’ll have to go back and look at it and see exactly what it was. I think we can do a better job with the runs, right now we’re not getting as much as we’d like on it,” Ryan Day said when he was asked about their lack of success on the ground. “We’ll go back and figure that out.”

Those "things they have to figure out" are a lot easier to swallow when they haven't cost you a win. That's the good news - the Buckeyes have managed to win a couple of really hard-nosed, tough Big Ten games the last two weeks. But after Purdue beat Michigan State today - their second win this year over a top-5 team - and with the Spartans and Michigan Wolverines on the schedule coming in the next three weeks, things are only going to get more difficult. All three of those defenses are very, very good and the Buckeyes have to get less predictable when they're on the doorstep of scoring.

