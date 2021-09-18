Thayer Munford Leaves Ohio State Game With Injury

Ohio State's captain and left guard appeared to hurt his right leg.

The Buckeyes have had a whole bunch of adversity thrown their way this year already. It appears they've just sustained another blow.

Captain and starting left guard Thayer Munford went down with an injury late in the first quarter. It appeared to be a right leg injury, as Munford needed help getting off the field.

Ohio State does not comment on the severity of injuries. For now, Munford has been replaced on the offensive line by fourth-year junior Matthew Jones.

Ohio State Radio Network sideline reporter Matt Andrews is reporting that Munford has injured his right ankle and his status will be reevaluated at halftime.

