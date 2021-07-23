Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert Named To John Mackey Award Watch List

Ruckert could become the first player in school history to win the award.

Ohio State senior tight end Jeremy Ruckert was one of 56 players named on Friday morning to the preseason watch list for the John Mackey Award, which is given to college football’s most outstanding tight end.

A former four-star prospect from Lindenhurst, N.Y., Ruckert caught 28 passes for 306 yards and nine touchdowns in his three-year career with the Buckeyes. That includes a pair of scores in the College Football Playoff semifinal win over Clemson last season.

Ruckert enters the season as Ohio State’s No. 1 tight end after previously splitting time with Luke Farrell and Jake Hausmann, who now play for the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions, respectively. His production should only improve as a result, giving him a chance to become the Buckeyes’ first Mackey Award recipient.

Named after Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Syracuse tight end John Mackey, the award has been presented annually by the Nassau County Sports Commission since 2000. The winner will be announced during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards show on Dec.

-----

You may also like:

Big Ten Plans To Rotate Site Of Conference Championship Game

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh Vows To Beat Ohio State "Or Die Trying"

Ohio State WRs Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson Named To Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Ohio State's Munford, Olave, Wilson Named Big Ten East Preseason Honorees

Taking A Look At The 2021 Big Ten Media Days Schedule

New York Giants Sign Former Ohio State RB Mike Weber

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook