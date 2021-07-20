Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert Replacing WR Chris Olave At Big Ten Media Days

The Buckeyes are making a change to who will represent the program in Indianapolis.

According to a team spokesperson, Ohio State senior tight end Jeremy Ruckert will replace senior wide receiver Chris Olave at Big Ten Media Days later this week.

No reason was given for the change, but the team spokesperson said, “all good, no issues,” with regard to Olave.

Ruckert, a former four-star prospect from Lyndenhurst, N.Y., has caught 28 passes for 306 yards and nine touchdowns in three seasons with the Buckeyes. That includes a spectacular one-handed score the code-from-behind win over Wisconsin in the 2019 Big Ten Championship Game.

Ruckert will now join head coach Ryan Day, senior offensive tackle Thayer Munford and junior defensive end Zach Harrison as Ohio State’s representatives at Big Ten Media Days, which take place in Indianapolis on July 22-23. They’re scheduled to speak on the second day of the event.

