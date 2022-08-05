Skip to main content

Hear From Ohio State’s Tony Alford, Running Backs Following Second Practice Of Fall Camp

The Buckeyes might have the deepest and most talented running backs room in the country.

Fall camp continued on Friday morning for the Ohio State football program, as the Buckeyes conducted the second of 25 practices that lead up to the highly anticipated season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3. 

After practice, running backs coach and run game coordinator Tony Alford, redshirt sophomore Miyan Williams, sophomore TreVeyon Henderson, redshirt freshman Evan Pryor and true freshman Dallan Hayden met with the media to discuss a wide variety of topics.

That includes Alford’s expectation for the unit this fall, Williams’ offseason weight loss, Henderson’s goals following a record-setting freshman campaign, how Pryor can continue to improve his game and Hayden’s thoughts on his first two practices.

Check out those interviews below, while other position units will be added to our YouTube page throughout the fall:

