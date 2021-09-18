September 18, 2021
TreVeyon Henderson Breaks Ohio State Freshman Single-Game Rushing Record

Henderson breaks a long-time Buckeye record held by two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin.
Author:
Publish date:

TreVeyon Henderson has had an absolutely electric day against Tulsa, and broke a long-standing Ohio State record in the process.

The Ohio State true freshman from Hopewell, Virginia just scored his third touchdown on the afternoon, racing 52 yards down the left sideline for a score to give the Buckeyes a 27-13 lead over the Golden Hurricane. He has also popped off TD runs from 48 and five yards.

On that carry (which ended the third quarter), Henderson broke two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin's 49 year old record for most rushing yards by a freshman running back in a single game. Griffin ran for 239 yards on 27 carries in a 1972 contest against North Carolina.

With his first 22 carries of the game on Saturday, Henderson racked up 243 yards and those three touchdowns.

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums.

