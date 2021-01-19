NewsFootballBasketballBaseballRecruitingSoccer
Tyreke Smith Will Return To Ohio State For His Senior Season

Ohio State defensive end Tyreke Smith will return to Columbus for his final season
Ohio State's defense got some big news with the announcement by defensive end Tyreke Smith that he plans to don the Scarlet and Gray for one more season.

“The adversity that took place this last season was difficult and challenging, but I’m thankful for everything because it shaped me into a better person physically and mentally,” Smith said in his post. “It’s truly a blessing to have the opportunity for the 2021 NFL draft however...I will be returning to Ohio State for my senior season. There’s still unfinished business that needs to be taken care of.”

There is still some unfinished business for Smith to finish, indeed, as the defensive end only amassed nine tackles, two tackles for loss for 22 yards, two sacks and one forced fumble in 2020. His return provides a big boost to the defensive line and the defense as a whole, which has already lost fellow lineman Tommy Togiai and Baron Browning to the draft. 

