Former Ohio State DL Kharim Stephens Killed In Motorcycle Accident

Stephens was riding his motorcycle over the weekend when it was struck by turning vehicle.

Former Ohio State walk-on defensive lineman Kharim Stephens died on Saturday after a vehicle struck his motorcycle in the North Linden area of Columbus.

According to a police report obtained by The Columbus Dispatch, the 30-year-old Stephens was driving his 2017 Suzuki motorcycle north on Cleveland Avenue when a southbound 2005 Toyota Scion, driven by 20-year-old Myrlanda Pierre, turned left to go into a parking lot and struck the motorcycle.

Stephens was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from injuries sustained in the accident. His death marked the 24th traffic fatality in Columbus in 2021.

A native of Queens Village, N.Y., Stephens played for the Buckeyes during the 2012 undefeated season but did not appear in any games during former head coach Urban Meyer’s first year at the helm. He graduated from Ohio State in 2015 with his bachelor's degree in public policy analysis and worked as a patient access coordinator at the university for the last three years.

