Watch Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields Score First NFL Touchdown For Chicago Bears

Former Ohio State and current Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields came off the bench to score his first career touchdown in Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Fields, the No. 11 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, entered the game in place of starter Andy Dalton when the Bears neared the end zone. He then took the first-down snap three yards around the right side for the score, which cut the Rams’ lead to 20-14 with a little more than four minutes remaining in the third quarter.

It was the first rushing attempt of Fields' career. He's also 3-for-3 passing for 15 yards, including a nine-yard completion to wide receiver Marquise Goodwin on his first pass.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Former Ohio State CB Marshon Lattimore Agrees To Contract Extension With Saints

What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Home Loss To Oregon

Ohio State Falls To No. 9 In AP Poll, No. 11 In Coaches Poll Following Oregon Loss

Ohio State's Goals Of Winning Big Ten, Reaching Playoff Remain Intact Despite Loss

Kerry Coombs Takes Responsibility For Ohio State's Defensive Struggles In Loss

Oregon Carves Up Buckeye Defense In Shootout to Upset No. 3 Ohio State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!